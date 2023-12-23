Timberwolves vs. Kings: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 23
The Sacramento Kings (17-10) clash with the Minnesota Timberwolves (21-6) at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23, 2023. The matchup airs on NBCS-CA and BSN.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Timberwolves vs. Kings matchup.
Timberwolves vs. Kings Game Info
- Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA and BSN
- Location: Sacramento, California
- Venue: Golden 1 Center
Timberwolves vs. Kings Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Kings Moneyline
|Timberwolves Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Kings (-2.5)
|232.5
|-145
|+120
|FanDuel
|Kings (-2.5)
|233
|-142
|+120
Timberwolves vs Kings Additional Info
Timberwolves vs. Kings Betting Trends
- The Kings score 118.3 points per game (seventh in the NBA) and allow 117.7 (21st in the league) for a +15 scoring differential overall.
- The Timberwolves are outscoring opponents by 6.8 points per game, with a +183 scoring differential overall. They put up 113.7 points per game (17th in NBA) and give up 106.9 per outing (first in league).
- These two teams score a combined 232 points per game, 0.5 fewer points than this matchup's point total.
- Opponents of these teams combine to average 224.6 points per game, 7.9 fewer points than this contest's over/under.
- Sacramento has put together a 15-12-0 ATS record so far this year.
- Minnesota is 15-12-0 ATS this season.
Timberwolves Player Props
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG
|Anthony Edwards
|29.5
|-115
|24.8
|Rudy Gobert
|14.5
|-115
|12.5
|Jaden McDaniels
|13.5
|-125
|10.5
|Mike Conley
|13.5
|-111
|11.4
Timberwolves and Kings NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Timberwolves
|+1800
|+900
|-
|Kings
|+4000
|+2000
|-
