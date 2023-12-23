For bracketology analysis around St. Thomas and its chances of reaching the 2024 March Madness tournament, you've come to the right place. Below, we go over the team's complete tournament resume, highlighting all you need to know.

How St. Thomas ranks

Record Summit League Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-5 0-0 NR NR 252

St. Thomas' best wins

Against the Portland State Vikings, a top 50 team in the RPI rankings, St. Thomas secured its signature win of the season on November 19, a 76-70 victory. Kendall Blue led the offense against Portland State, recording 22 points. Second on the team was Drake Dobbs with 17 points.

Next best wins

75-71 at home over Milwaukee (No. 271/RPI) on December 6

66-50 on the road over Chicago State (No. 285/RPI) on December 10

65-51 on the road over Western Michigan (No. 308/RPI) on December 1

54-53 at home over Idaho State (No. 315/RPI) on November 10

St. Thomas' quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 0-3 | Quadrant 4: 4-1

According to the RPI, St. Thomas has one win over Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 22nd-most in the nation.

Based on the RPI, St. Thomas has three losses versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 28th-most in Division 1.

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, St. Thomas has drawn the 292nd-ranked schedule in the country the rest of the season.

Glancing at the Tommies' upcoming schedule, they have nine games versus teams that are above .500 and 14 games against teams with worse records than their own.

When it comes to St. Thomas' upcoming schedule, it has 18 games remaining, with none coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

St. Thomas' next game

Matchup: North Dakota Fightin' Hawks vs. Saint Thomas Tommies

North Dakota Fightin' Hawks vs. Saint Thomas Tommies Date/Time: Friday, December 29 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29 at 8:00 PM ET Location: Betty Engelstad Sioux Center in Grand Forks, North Dakota

Betty Engelstad Sioux Center in Grand Forks, North Dakota TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

