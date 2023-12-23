Marco Rossi will be among those on the ice Saturday when his Minnesota Wild play the Boston Bruins at Xcel Energy Center. Prop bets for Rossi are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Marco Rossi vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Rossi Season Stats Insights

In 31 games this season, Rossi has averaged 16:08 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +8.

Rossi has netted a goal in a game 10 times this season in 31 games played, including multiple goals once.

Rossi has a point in 17 of 31 games this year, with multiple points in three of them.

Rossi has posted an assist in a game nine times this year in 31 games played, including multiple assists once.

Rossi has an implied probability of 48.8% to go over his point total based on the odds.

Rossi has an implied probability of 33.3% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Rossi Stats vs. the Bruins

On the defensive side, the Bruins have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, conceding 82 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks third.

The team has the NHL's seventh-best goal differential at +14.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Boston 31 Games 2 21 Points 1 11 Goals 0 10 Assists 1

