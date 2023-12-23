Kirill Kaprizov and the Minnesota Wild will face the Boston Bruins at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, at Xcel Energy Center. Looking to bet on Kaprizov's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Kirill Kaprizov vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NESN, BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+

NESN, BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +135)

1.5 points (Over odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -143)

Kaprizov Season Stats Insights

Kaprizov has averaged 21:18 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of 0).

In 10 of 31 games this season, Kaprizov has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Kaprizov has a point in 19 games this year (out of 31), including multiple points eight times.

Kaprizov has an assist in 15 of 31 games this year, with multiple assists on three occasions.

The implied probability is 42.6% that Kaprizov hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

The implied probability of Kaprizov going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 58.8%.

Kaprizov Stats vs. the Bruins

On the defensive side, the Bruins are one of the stingiest squads in the league, giving up 82 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks third.

The team has the NHL's seventh-best goal differential at +14.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Boston 31 Games 3 30 Points 2 11 Goals 2 19 Assists 0

