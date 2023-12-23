Domantas Sabonis' Sacramento Kings (17-10) and Anthony Edwards' Minnesota Timberwolves (21-6) play at Golden 1 Center on Saturday, December 23. The matchup tips at 10:00 PM ET.

Timberwolves vs. Kings Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

TV Channel: NBCS-CA and BSN

Location: Sacramento, California

Arena: Golden 1 Center

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Anthony Edwards vs. Domantas Sabonis Fantasy Comparison

Stat Anthony Edwards Domantas Sabonis Total Fantasy Pts 955.6 1208.3 Fantasy Pts Per Game 39.8 44.8 Fantasy Rank 12 20

Anthony Edwards vs. Domantas Sabonis Insights

Anthony Edwards & the Timberwolves

Edwards averages 24.8 points, 5.5 boards and 5.1 assists, making 45.2% of his shots from the floor and 37.9% from 3-point range, with 2.4 triples per game.

The Timberwolves' +183 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 6.8 points per game) is a result of putting up 113.7 points per game (17th in NBA) while allowing 106.9 per contest (first in league).

The 45.0 rebounds per game Minnesota accumulates rank ninth in the NBA, 3.8 more than the 41.2 its opponents record.

The Timberwolves hit 12.0 three-pointers per game (22nd in the league), 1.1 more than their opponents.

Minnesota and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The T-Wolves commit 14.1 per game (23rd in league) and force 13.6 (12th in NBA).

Domantas Sabonis & the Kings

Sabonis posts 19.0 points, 12.2 boards and 7.4 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocks.

The Kings average 118.3 points per game (seventh in the league) while allowing 117.7 per contest (21st in the NBA). They have a +15 scoring differential overall.

Sacramento is 20th in the NBA at 43.3 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 43.7 its opponents average.

The Kings hit 15.5 three-pointers per game (second-most in the league), 3.2 more than their opponents (12.3).

Sacramento and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Kings commit 12.7 per game (11th in the league) and force 13.2 (16th in NBA action).

Anthony Edwards vs. Domantas Sabonis Advanced Stats

Stat Anthony Edwards Domantas Sabonis Plus/Minus Per Game 8.3 -0.1 Usage Percentage 31.8% 22.3% True Shooting Pct 56.9% 62.8% Total Rebound Pct 9.1% 19.6% Assist Pct 24.6% 31.8%

