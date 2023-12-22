Stephen Curry and the rest of the Golden State Warriors will be matching up versus the Washington Wizards on Friday at 10:00 PM ET.

In his previous game, a 132-126 win against the Celtics, Curry had 33 points and six assists.

Below we will look at Curry's stats and trends.

Stephen Curry Prop Bets vs. the Wizards

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 28.5 28.2 26.0 Rebounds 4.5 4.7 4.9 Assists 4.5 4.4 5.2 PRA -- 37.3 36.1 PR -- 32.9 30.9 3PM 4.5 4.8 4.1



Stephen Curry Insights vs. the Wizards

Curry is responsible for taking 19.3% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 18.9 per game.

This season, he's accounted for 29.9% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 4.8 per game.

Curry's opponents, the Wizards, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 10th in the NBA with 105.8 possessions per game, while his Warriors rank 14th in possessions per game with 103.1.

On defense, the Wizards have conceded 126.5 points per game, which is the worst in the league.

The Wizards give up 49.1 rebounds per game, worst in the NBA.

The Wizards are the worst team in the NBA, giving up 30 assists per game.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Wizards have conceded 13.1 makes per contest, 17th in the league.

Stephen Curry vs. the Wizards

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/16/2023 38 41 7 2 6 0 0

