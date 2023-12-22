Kanabec County, MN High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 12:34 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
There is high school basketball competition in Kanabec County, Minnesota today, and info on how to watch these games is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Kanabec County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Ogilvie High School at Sebeka High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM CT on December 22
- Location: Sebeka, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
