Cass County, MN High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
If you reside in Cass County, Minnesota and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we offer all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Cass County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Pine River Backus High School at Park Rapids Area High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 22
- Location: Park Rapids, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
