The Minnesota Wild (13-13-4), winners of four games in a row at home, will host the Montreal Canadiens (14-13-4) -- who've won three straight on the road -- on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET.

Wild Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Wild vs Canadiens Additional Info

Wild vs. Canadiens Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 10/17/2023 Canadiens Wild 5-2 MIN

Wild Stats & Trends

The Wild rank 15th in goals against, conceding 96 total goals (3.2 per game) in league play.

The Wild's 90 total goals (3.0 per game) make them the 23rd-ranked scoring team in the league.

Over the past 10 contests, the Wild have gone 7-3-0 (85.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Wild have given up 20 goals (2.0 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have scored 31 goals during that time.

Wild Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Mats Zuccarello 28 6 22 28 20 15 30% Kirill Kaprizov 30 10 17 27 33 10 0% Joel Eriksson Ek 30 14 8 22 8 13 48.7% Matthew Boldy 23 8 10 18 19 21 33.3% Marco Rossi 30 10 8 18 9 11 40.9%

Canadiens Stats & Trends

The Canadiens have allowed 103 total goals this season (3.3 per game), 21st in the NHL.

The Canadiens have 84 goals this season (2.7 per game), 28th in the league.

In the past 10 contests, the Canadiens have secured 65.0% of the possible points with a 5-3-2 record.

Defensively, the Canadiens have allowed 30 goals (3.0 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 2.7 goals per game (27 total) during that span.

Canadiens Key Players