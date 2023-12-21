Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Washington County Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action taking place in Washington County, Minnesota today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Washington County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lakes International Language Academy at Avail Academy High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 21
- Location: Fridley, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.