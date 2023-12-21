Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Wadena County Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
We have high school basketball competition in Wadena County, Minnesota today, and info on how to stream these matchups is available below.
Wadena County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Aitkin High School at Wadena Deer Creek High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 21
- Location: Wadena, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Swanville High School at Verndale High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 21
- Location: Verndale, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
