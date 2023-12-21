The Los Angeles Lakers (15-13) are underdogs (+4.5) as they attempt to end a three-game losing streak when they visit the Minnesota Timberwolves (20-6) at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Target Center. The game airs on BSN, SportsNet LA, and NBA TV.

Timberwolves vs. Lakers Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSN, SportsNet LA, and NBA TV

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Center

Timberwolves vs. Lakers Score Prediction

Prediction: Timberwolves 116 - Lakers 108

Timberwolves vs Lakers Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Timberwolves vs. Lakers

Pick ATS: Timberwolves (- 4.5)

Timberwolves (- 4.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Timberwolves (-8.3)

Timberwolves (-8.3) Pick OU: Under (224.5)



Under (224.5) Computer Predicted Total: 223.8

The Lakers (11-17-0 ATS) have covered the spread 57.7% of the time, 18.4% less often than the Timberwolves (15-11-0) this season.

As a 4.5-point favorite or more in 2023-24, Minnesota is 8-5 against the spread compared to the 1-3 ATS record Los Angeles puts up as a 4.5-point underdog.

Minnesota and its opponents have gone over the total 53.8% of the time this season (14 out of 26). That's more often than Los Angeles and its opponents have (13 out of 28).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Timberwolves are 17-2, while the Lakers are 2-6 as moneyline underdogs.

Timberwolves Performance Insights

The Timberwolves have been led by their defense, as they rank best in the NBA by surrendering just 106.7 points per game. They rank 18th in the league in points scored (113.5 per contest).

With 41.3 rebounds allowed per game, Minnesota is third-best in the league. It ranks seventh in the league by grabbing 45.2 rebounds per contest.

The Timberwolves rank 14th in the NBA with 25.8 assists per game.

Minnesota is averaging 14.2 turnovers per game (24th-ranked in NBA) this season, while forcing 13.4 turnovers per contest (13th-ranked).

The Timberwolves rank 22nd in the NBA with 11.9 three-pointers per game this season. Meanwhile, they rank ninth with a 37.9% shooting percentage from three-point land.

