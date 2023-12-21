The Minnesota Wild's upcoming game against the Montreal Canadiens is set for Thursday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Patrick Maroon light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Patrick Maroon score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Maroon stats and insights

  • In three of 30 games this season, Maroon has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • In one game versus the Canadiens this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken two of them.
  • Maroon has zero points on the power play.
  • Maroon's shooting percentage is 7.9%, and he averages 1.3 shots per game.

Canadiens defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Canadiens are giving up 103 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 21st in the league.
  • So far this season, the Canadiens have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18.0 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.

Maroon recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/19/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 9:24 Away W 4-3 OT
12/18/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 12:10 Away L 4-3
12/16/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 11:21 Home W 2-1 SO
12/14/2023 Flames 0 0 0 9:27 Home W 3-2 SO
12/10/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 10:15 Away W 3-0
12/8/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 9:55 Away L 4-3
12/7/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 13:41 Away L 2-0
12/5/2023 Flames 0 0 0 10:05 Away W 5-2
12/3/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 12:24 Home W 4-1
11/30/2023 Predators 1 1 0 12:53 Away W 6-1

Wild vs. Canadiens game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSNX, BSWIX, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

