The Northern Illinois Huskies (5-3) will play the Northern Iowa Panthers (3-6) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

Northern Iowa vs. Northern Illinois Game Information

Northern Iowa Players to Watch

  • Nate Heise: 14.3 PTS, 5.4 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Tytan Anderson: 11.0 PTS, 6.7 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Jacob Hutson: 10.0 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Bowen Born: 10.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Trey Campbell: 9.7 PTS, 2.0 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

Northern Illinois Players to Watch

  • David Coit: 18.8 PTS, 3.9 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Zarigue Nutter: 15.3 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Xavier Amos: 12.6 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.4 BLK
  • Yanic Konan Niederhauser: 8.9 PTS, 6.0 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.1 STL, 1.8 BLK
  • Philmon Gebrewhit: 10.9 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Northern Iowa vs. Northern Illinois Stat Comparison

Northern Illinois Rank Northern Illinois AVG Northern Iowa AVG Northern Iowa Rank
47th 82.4 Points Scored 75.7 156th
336th 80.0 Points Allowed 75.0 273rd
127th 34.6 Rebounds 31.6 249th
156th 9.5 Off. Rebounds 7.4 302nd
171st 7.6 3pt Made 8.6 88th
239th 12.5 Assists 14.6 114th
151st 11.5 Turnovers 10.3 68th

