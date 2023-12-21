The Northern Illinois Huskies (6-4) face the Northern Iowa Panthers (5-7) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at NIU Convocation Center. It tips at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Northern Iowa vs. Northern Illinois Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: NIU Convocation Center in DeKalb, Illinois

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Northern Iowa Stats Insights

The Panthers are shooting 47.9% from the field this season, 6.4 percentage points higher than the 41.5% the Huskies allow to opponents.

Northern Iowa has a 5-6 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.5% from the field.

The Panthers are the 253rd ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Huskies rank 100th.

The Panthers average 77.9 points per game, only 1.7 more points than the 76.2 the Huskies give up.

Northern Iowa is 3-3 when scoring more than 76.2 points.

Northern Iowa Home & Away Comparison

When playing at home, Northern Iowa is scoring 4.6 more points per game (82.4) than it is away from home (77.8).

At home, the Panthers are allowing 13 fewer points per game (70) than away from home (83).

In home games, Northern Iowa is draining three more three-pointers per game (11) than when playing on the road (8). It also owns a higher three-point percentage at home (39.3%) compared to on the road (34%).

Northern Iowa Upcoming Schedule