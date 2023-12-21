The Northern Illinois Huskies (6-4) face the Northern Iowa Panthers (5-7) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at NIU Convocation Center. It tips at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Northern Iowa vs. Northern Illinois Game Info

  • When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: NIU Convocation Center in DeKalb, Illinois
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other MVC Games

Northern Iowa Stats Insights

  • The Panthers are shooting 47.9% from the field this season, 6.4 percentage points higher than the 41.5% the Huskies allow to opponents.
  • Northern Iowa has a 5-6 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.5% from the field.
  • The Panthers are the 253rd ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Huskies rank 100th.
  • The Panthers average 77.9 points per game, only 1.7 more points than the 76.2 the Huskies give up.
  • Northern Iowa is 3-3 when scoring more than 76.2 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Northern Iowa Home & Away Comparison

  • When playing at home, Northern Iowa is scoring 4.6 more points per game (82.4) than it is away from home (77.8).
  • At home, the Panthers are allowing 13 fewer points per game (70) than away from home (83).
  • In home games, Northern Iowa is draining three more three-pointers per game (11) than when playing on the road (8). It also owns a higher three-point percentage at home (39.3%) compared to on the road (34%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Northern Iowa Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/9/2023 @ Toledo L 84-80 Savage Arena
12/12/2023 Prairie View A&M W 74-55 McLeod Center
12/17/2023 Alcorn State W 100-82 McLeod Center
12/21/2023 @ Northern Illinois - NIU Convocation Center
1/3/2024 @ Missouri State - Great Southern Bank Arena
1/7/2024 Indiana State - McLeod Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.