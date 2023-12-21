Thursday's game features the Northern Iowa Panthers (5-7) and the Northern Illinois Huskies (6-4) facing off at NIU Convocation Center in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 80-77 win for Northern Iowa according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on December 21.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Northern Iowa vs. Northern Illinois Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: DeKalb, Illinois

DeKalb, Illinois Venue: NIU Convocation Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Northern Iowa vs. Northern Illinois Score Prediction

Prediction: Northern Iowa 80, Northern Illinois 77

Spread & Total Prediction for Northern Iowa vs. Northern Illinois

Computer Predicted Spread: Northern Iowa (-2.4)

Northern Iowa (-2.4) Computer Predicted Total: 157.0

Northern Illinois has gone 5-2-0 against the spread, while Northern Iowa's ATS record this season is 4-6-0. The Huskies have a 5-2-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Panthers have a record of 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Northern Iowa Performance Insights

The Panthers outscore opponents by 3.2 points per game (posting 77.9 points per game, 117th in college basketball, and conceding 74.7 per contest, 275th in college basketball) and have a +39 scoring differential.

Northern Iowa wins the rebound battle by 2.0 boards on average. It collects 34.8 rebounds per game, 254th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 32.8.

Northern Iowa knocks down 9.0 three-pointers per game (64th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 8.0. It shoots 37.1% from deep, and its opponents shoot 36.4%.

Northern Iowa has committed 10.8 turnovers per game (92nd in college basketball) while forcing 11.2 (260th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.