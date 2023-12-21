Minnesota vs. Lindenwood (MO) December 21 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Minnesota Golden Gophers (8-1) will face the Lindenwood (MO) Lions (0-6) at 4:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023.
If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Minnesota vs. Lindenwood (MO) Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Minnesota Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Minnesota Players to Watch
- Mara Braun: 19.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.6 AST, 2 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Grace Grocholski: 11.4 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Amaya Battle: 9.9 PTS, 4.4 REB, 5.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Mallory Heyer: 10.3 PTS, 8.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Sophie Hart: 10 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.9 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Lindenwood (MO) Players to Watch
- Ellie Brueggemann: 15.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Gracie Kelsey: 6 PTS, 4 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Mya Skoff: 5.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Reagan Rapert: 7.2 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0 BLK
- Mykayla Cunningham: 4.3 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.