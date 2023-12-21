The Minnesota Golden Gophers (6-3) will meet the Ball State Cardinals (7-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023. This contest is available on B1G+.

Minnesota vs. Ball State Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, December 21

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV: B1G+

Minnesota Players to Watch

Dawson Garcia: 18.2 PTS, 7.4 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.1 BLK

18.2 PTS, 7.4 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.1 BLK Elijah Hawkins: 8.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 6.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 6.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Pharrel Payne: 9.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.6 BLK

9.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.6 BLK Mike Mitchell Jr.: 9.0 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.0 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Braeden Carrington: 6.2 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

Ball State Players to Watch

Basheer Jihad: 18.4 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.9 BLK

18.4 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.9 BLK Jalin Anderson: 14.2 PTS, 4.0 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

14.2 PTS, 4.0 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Mickey Pearson Jr.: 12.8 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.8 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Trent Middleton: 6.4 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

6.4 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Davion Bailey: 10.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

Minnesota vs. Ball State Stat Comparison

Minnesota Rank Minnesota AVG Ball State AVG Ball State Rank 108th 78.7 Points Scored 75.8 153rd 115th 68.3 Points Allowed 64.2 47th 123rd 34.7 Rebounds 33.3 179th 189th 9.0 Off. Rebounds 9.4 162nd 186th 7.4 3pt Made 6.9 230th 12th 18.1 Assists 11.9 273rd 307th 13.8 Turnovers 12.1 201st

