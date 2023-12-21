Thursday's game that pits the Minnesota Golden Gophers (10-1) against the Lindenwood (MO) Lions (2-7) at Williams Arena should be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 85-53 in favor of Minnesota, who is heavy favorites by our model. Game time is at 4:00 PM ET on December 21.

The Golden Gophers took care of business in their last game 96-64 against Grambling on Wednesday.

Minnesota vs. Lindenwood (MO) Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minnesota vs. Lindenwood (MO) Score Prediction

Prediction: Minnesota 85, Lindenwood (MO) 53

Other Big Ten Predictions

Minnesota Schedule Analysis

The Golden Gophers picked up their best win of the season on November 26 by registering a 67-54 victory over the Stony Brook Seawolves, the No. 66-ranked team in our computer rankings.

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Minnesota is 2-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 13th-most victories.

The Golden Gophers have two wins versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 50th-most in the nation.

When facing Quadrant 4 opponents, Minnesota is 6-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 12th-most wins.

Minnesota 2023-24 Best Wins

67-54 at home over Stony Brook (No. 66) on November 26

94-88 at home over Drake (No. 73) on December 2

60-58 at home over Purdue (No. 86) on December 10

76-57 on the road over Kentucky (No. 142) on December 6

75-53 at home over North Dakota State (No. 170) on November 15

Minnesota Leaders

Mara Braun: 20.2 PTS, 1.8 STL, 44.3 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (40-for-96)

20.2 PTS, 1.8 STL, 44.3 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (40-for-96) Amaya Battle: 10.0 PTS, 5.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 43.3 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (3-for-10)

10.0 PTS, 5.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 43.3 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (3-for-10) Mallory Heyer: 9.6 PTS, 8.6 REB, 40.4 FG%, 36.5 3PT% (19-for-52)

9.6 PTS, 8.6 REB, 40.4 FG%, 36.5 3PT% (19-for-52) Grace Grocholski: 10.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 41.6 FG%, 34.7 3PT% (25-for-72)

10.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 41.6 FG%, 34.7 3PT% (25-for-72) Sophie Hart: 10.2 PTS, 61.4 FG%

Minnesota Performance Insights

The Golden Gophers are outscoring opponents by 23.0 points per game with a +253 scoring differential overall. They put up 78.4 points per game (44th in college basketball) and give up 55.4 per contest (45th in college basketball).

