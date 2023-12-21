The Minnesota Golden Gophers (8-3) will attempt to extend a three-game winning run when hosting the Ball State Cardinals (8-3) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Williams Arena. This contest is at 8:00 PM ET on B1G+.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Minnesota vs. Ball State matchup.

Minnesota vs. Ball State Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: B1G+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Minnesota vs. Ball State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Minnesota Moneyline Ball State Moneyline BetMGM Minnesota (-11.5) 141.5 -900 +575 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Minnesota (-11.5) 141.5 -780 +530 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Minnesota vs. Ball State Betting Trends

Minnesota is 9-2-0 ATS this season.

The Golden Gophers and their opponents have combined to hit the over five out of 11 times this season.

Ball State is 6-2-0 ATS this season.

Cardinals games have hit the over three out of eight times this season.

Minnesota Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +50000

+50000 Sportsbooks rate Minnesota much higher (73rd in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (85th).

Bookmakers have made the Golden Gophers' national championship odds the same now (+50000) compared to the start of the season (+50000).

Minnesota has a 0.2% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.