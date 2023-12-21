The Minnesota Golden Gophers (8-3) will be trying to build on a six-game home winning run when hosting the Ball State Cardinals (8-3) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Williams Arena. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on B1G+.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Minnesota vs. Ball State Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: B1G+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Big Ten Games

Minnesota Stats Insights

The Golden Gophers are shooting 49.2% from the field this season, 4.8 percentage points higher than the 44.4% the Cardinals allow to opponents.

Minnesota is 7-1 when it shoots higher than 44.4% from the field.

The Golden Gophers are the 80th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Cardinals rank 214th.

The Golden Gophers score 80.5 points per game, 14 more points than the 66.5 the Cardinals give up.

Minnesota is 8-2 when scoring more than 66.5 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Minnesota Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively, Minnesota posted 62.2 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 63.5 points per game in road games.

The Golden Gophers surrendered 68.5 points per game last year at home, which was 7.6 fewer points than they allowed in away games (76.1).

At home, Minnesota drained 0.6 fewer treys per game (5.8) than in road games (6.4). However, it owned a higher three-point percentage at home (32.7%) compared to in away games (31.7%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Minnesota Upcoming Schedule