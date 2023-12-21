How to Watch Minnesota vs. Ball State on TV or Live Stream - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Minnesota Golden Gophers (8-3) will be trying to build on a six-game home winning run when hosting the Ball State Cardinals (8-3) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Williams Arena. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on B1G+.
Minnesota vs. Ball State Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV: B1G+
Minnesota Stats Insights
- The Golden Gophers are shooting 49.2% from the field this season, 4.8 percentage points higher than the 44.4% the Cardinals allow to opponents.
- Minnesota is 7-1 when it shoots higher than 44.4% from the field.
- The Golden Gophers are the 80th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Cardinals rank 214th.
- The Golden Gophers score 80.5 points per game, 14 more points than the 66.5 the Cardinals give up.
- Minnesota is 8-2 when scoring more than 66.5 points.
Minnesota Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively, Minnesota posted 62.2 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 63.5 points per game in road games.
- The Golden Gophers surrendered 68.5 points per game last year at home, which was 7.6 fewer points than they allowed in away games (76.1).
- At home, Minnesota drained 0.6 fewer treys per game (5.8) than in road games (6.4). However, it owned a higher three-point percentage at home (32.7%) compared to in away games (31.7%).
Minnesota Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/6/2023
|Nebraska
|W 76-65
|Williams Arena
|12/9/2023
|FGCU
|W 77-57
|Williams Arena
|12/12/2023
|IUPUI
|W 101-65
|Williams Arena
|12/21/2023
|Ball State
|-
|Williams Arena
|12/29/2023
|Maine
|-
|Williams Arena
|1/4/2024
|@ Michigan
|-
|Crisler Center
