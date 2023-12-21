If you live in Martin County, Minnesota and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we provide all the details you need for how to watch the games today.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Martin County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Pipestone Area High School at Fairmont High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 21

7:30 PM CT on December 21 Location: Fairmont, MN

Fairmont, MN How to Stream: Watch Here

New Ulm High School at Granada-Huntley-East Chain High School