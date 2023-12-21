The Minnesota Wild, including Marco Rossi, will be in action Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Montreal Canadiens. Prop bets for Rossi are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Marco Rossi vs. Canadiens Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSNX, BSWIX, and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Rossi Season Stats Insights

Rossi's plus-minus rating this season, in 16:09 per game on the ice, is +6.

Rossi has scored a goal in nine of 30 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

In 16 of 30 games this year, Rossi has registered a point, including two games with two or more points.

In eight of 30 games this year, Rossi has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

Rossi's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 50% that he goes over.

There is a 33.3% chance of Rossi having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Rossi Stats vs. the Canadiens

The Canadiens are 21st in goals allowed, conceding 103 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-19) ranks 28th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Montreal 30 Games 3 18 Points 1 10 Goals 0 8 Assists 1

