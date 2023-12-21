Rally behind your favorite local high school basketball team in Kanabec County, Minnesota today by tuning in and seeing every possession. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Kanabec County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Ogilvie High School at Fond Du Lac Ojibwe School