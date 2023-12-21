Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Grant County Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Want to know how to stream high school basketball games in Grant County, Minnesota today? We have you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Grant County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Park Christian School at Ashby High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 21
- Location: Ashby, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.