Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Freeborn County Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Want to learn how to stream high school basketball games in Freeborn County, Minnesota today? We have the information here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Freeborn County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Glenville-Emmons High School at Spring Grove High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 21
- Location: Spring Grove, MN
- Conference: Southeast
- How to Stream: Watch Here
