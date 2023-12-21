Should you wager on Frederick Gaudreau to light the lamp when the Minnesota Wild and the Montreal Canadiens face off on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before making any bets.

Will Frederick Gaudreau score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +430 (Bet $10 to win $43.00 if he scores a goal)

Gaudreau stats and insights

Gaudreau has scored in two of 20 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has attempted zero shots in one game against the Canadiens this season, but has not scored.

He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Gaudreau's shooting percentage is 5.0%, and he averages 1.4 shots per game.

Canadiens defensive stats

The Canadiens have given up 103 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 21st in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Canadiens have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 18 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.

Gaudreau recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/19/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 17:04 Away W 4-3 OT 12/18/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 12:51 Away L 4-3 12/16/2023 Canucks 1 1 0 16:03 Home W 2-1 SO 12/14/2023 Flames 0 0 0 14:59 Home W 3-2 SO 12/10/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 13:54 Away W 3-0 12/8/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 13:31 Away L 4-3 12/7/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 13:48 Away L 2-0 12/5/2023 Flames 0 0 0 12:00 Away W 5-2 12/3/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 12:27 Home W 4-1 11/30/2023 Predators 1 0 1 13:49 Away W 6-1

Wild vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSNX, BSWIX, and ESPN+

BSNX, BSWIX, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

