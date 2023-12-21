Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Fillmore County Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action happening in Fillmore County, Minnesota today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.
Fillmore County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Mabel Canton High School at Houston High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 21
- Location: Houston, MN
- Conference: Southeast
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Grand Meadow High School at Lanesboro High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 21
- Location: Lanesboro, MN
- Conference: Southeast
- How to Stream: Watch Here
