Chris Olave versus the Los Angeles Rams pass defense and Ahkello Witherspoon is a matchup to watch in Week 16, when the Saints face the Rams at SoFi Stadium. We have stats and analysis available for you in the following article.

Saints vs. Rams Game Info

Game Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Venue: SoFi Stadium

SoFi Stadium Location: Inglewood, California

Inglewood, California TV: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video

Chris Olave Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Rams 115.8 8.9 25 81 8.34

Chris Olave vs. Ahkello Witherspoon Insights

Chris Olave & the Saints' Offense

Chris Olave's 918 receiving yards (70.6 yards per game) are a team high. He has 72 catches on 116 targets with four touchdowns.

Through the air, New Orleans has accumulated 3,238 passing yards this year, ranking 14th in the league. In terms of passing TDs, it ranks 16th in the NFL with 19.

Offensively, the Saints are tallying 22.1 points per game (12th in NFL) and 334.5 yards per game (14th).

New Orleans has been one of the most pass-happy offenses this season, throwing the ball 36.0 times game, which is eighth in the league.

In the red zone, the Saints have been one of the most pass-happy offenses this season, passing the ball 63 times, which ranks them eighth in the NFL.

Ahkello Witherspoon & the Rams' Defense

Ahkello Witherspoon has a team-leading three interceptions to go along with 35 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and 13 passes defended.

In terms of passing yards allowed, Los Angeles has given up 3,165 (226.1 per game), ranking 21st in the NFL.

The Rams are giving up 22.1 points per game, 19th in the league.

Los Angeles has allowed six players to put up more than 100 receiving yards in a game this season.

The Rams have allowed a touchdown pass to 17 players this season.

Chris Olave vs. Ahkello Witherspoon Advanced Stats

Chris Olave Ahkello Witherspoon Rec. Targets 116 82 Def. Targets Receptions 72 13 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 12.8 36 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 918 35 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 70.6 2.5 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 299 2.0 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 10 0.0 Sacks Rec. TDs 4 3 Interceptions

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.