Will Brock Faber light the lamp when the Minnesota Wild square off against the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Will Brock Faber score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +480 (Bet $10 to win $48.00 if he scores a goal)

Faber stats and insights

  • In one of 30 games this season, Faber scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • He has attempted zero shots in one game versus the Canadiens this season, but has not scored.
  • He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
  • Faber averages 1.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 2.9%.

Canadiens defensive stats

  • The Canadiens have given up 103 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 21st in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Canadiens have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 18 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.

Faber recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/19/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 30:19 Away W 4-3 OT
12/18/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 28:18 Away L 4-3
12/16/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 31:34 Home W 2-1 SO
12/14/2023 Flames 0 0 0 30:08 Home W 3-2 SO
12/10/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 24:12 Away W 3-0
12/8/2023 Oilers 2 0 2 24:25 Away L 4-3
12/7/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 26:00 Away L 2-0
12/5/2023 Flames 0 0 0 25:42 Away W 5-2
12/3/2023 Blackhawks 2 0 2 22:18 Home W 4-1
11/30/2023 Predators 0 0 0 22:46 Away W 6-1

Wild vs. Canadiens game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSNX, BSWIX, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

