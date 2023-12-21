Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Anoka County Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
High school basketball action in Anoka County, Minnesota is on the schedule today, and information on these matchups is available here, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Anoka County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at St. Francis High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 21
- Location: Saint Francis, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lakes International Language Academy at Avail Academy High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 21
- Location: Fridley, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
