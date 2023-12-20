Jaden McDaniels and his Minnesota Timberwolves teammates will take on the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.

In his most recent game, a 112-108 win versus the Heat, McDaniels totaled 10 points and three blocks.

Let's break down McDaniels' prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you select good wagers.

Jaden McDaniels Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 9.5 9.0 Rebounds 2.5 2.3 2.1 Assists -- 1.1 0.8 PRA -- 12.9 11.9 PR -- 11.8 11.1 3PM 1.5 0.9 0.5



Jaden McDaniels Insights vs. the 76ers

This season, McDaniels has made 4.2 shots from the floor per game, which adds up to 6.1% of his team's total makes.

He's made 0.9 threes per game, or 4.7% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

McDaniels' Timberwolves average 101 possessions per game, which ranks 29th among NBA teams, while the 76ers have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 16th with 102.9 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the 76ers are seventh in the league, allowing 110.9 points per game.

Conceding 41.9 rebounds per contest, the 76ers are the fifth-ranked team in the league.

The 76ers are the 14th-ranked team in the league, giving up 25.9 assists per game.

Giving up 11.5 made 3-pointers per game, the 76ers are the sixth-ranked squad in the NBA.

Jaden McDaniels vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/7/2023 26 3 3 1 1 3 0 11/19/2022 32 11 1 1 1 1 3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.