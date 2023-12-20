Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Hennepin County Today - December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 12:32 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Want to know how to stream high school basketball matchups in Hennepin County, Minnesota today? We have what you need here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Hennepin County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Champlin Park High School at St Paul Johnson High School
- Game Time: 11:00 AM CT on December 20
- Location: Saint Paul, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Champlin Park High School at Northfield High School
- Game Time: 12:45 PM CT on December 20
- Location: Northfield, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Columbia Heights High School
- Game Time: 2:45 PM CT on December 20
- Location: Minneapolis, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Southwest Christian High School at Edison High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 20
- Location: Minneapolis, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.