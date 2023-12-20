Duke vs. Baylor: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 20
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 3:27 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Duke Blue Devils (7-3) aim to continue a six-game home winning stretch when hosting the Baylor Bears (9-1) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Duke vs. Baylor matchup.
Duke vs. Baylor Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
Duke vs. Baylor Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Duke Moneyline
|Baylor Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Duke (-3.5)
|153.5
|-160
|+135
|FanDuel
|Duke (-2.5)
|153.5
|-154
|+128
Duke vs. Baylor Betting Trends
- Duke has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.
- In the Blue Devils' nine games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total five times.
- Baylor has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.
- The Bears and their opponents have combined to hit the over six out of eight times this year.
Duke Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +1800
- Sportsbooks rate Duke higher (seventh-best in the country) than the computer rankings do (ninth-best).
- The Blue Devils have had the -biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, falling from +1300 at the beginning of the season to +1800.
- Duke has a 5.3% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.
Baylor Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +2000
- Sportsbooks have moved the Bears' national championship odds up from +4000 at the beginning of the season to +2000. Among all teams in college basketball, that is the -biggest change.
- With odds of +2000, Baylor has been given a 4.8% chance of winning the national championship.
