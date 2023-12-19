The Minnesota Wild, Ryan Hartman included, will play the Boston Bruins on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Hartman are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Ryan Hartman vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NESN, BSN, BSWIX, and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +145)

0.5 points (Over odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +270)

Hartman Season Stats Insights

Hartman has averaged 14:15 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of 0).

Hartman has scored a goal in six of 26 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

In 10 of 26 games this year, Hartman has registered a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

In five of 26 games this season, Hartman has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Hartman's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 40.8% that he goes over.

Hartman has an implied probability of 27% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Hartman Stats vs. the Bruins

The Bruins have conceded 73 goals in total (2.5 per game), the second-fewest allowed in the league.

The team has the NHL's fifth-best goal differential at +19.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Boston 26 Games 2 14 Points 0 8 Goals 0 6 Assists 0

