Pelicans vs. Grizzlies: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The New Orleans Pelicans (16-11) host the Memphis Grizzlies (6-19) after winning five straight home games. The Pelicans are favored by 6.5 points in the matchup, which tips at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19, 2023. The matchup's point total is 232.5.
Pelicans vs. Grizzlies Odds & Info
- When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: TNT Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Pelicans
|-6.5
|232.5
Pelicans Betting Records & Stats
- In 10 of 27 games this season, New Orleans and its opponents have scored more than 232.5 points.
- The average point total in New Orleans' outings this year is 229.8, 2.7 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- The Pelicans are 16-11-0 against the spread this season.
- This season, New Orleans has won seven out of the 12 games, or 58.3%, in which it has been favored.
- New Orleans has been at least a -275 moneyline favorite four times this season and won all of those games.
- The Pelicans have a 73.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
Grizzlies Betting Records & Stats
- Memphis has played five games this season that have had more than 232.5 combined points scored.
- The average total for Memphis' games this season is 218.1 points, 14.4 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- So far this year, Memphis has compiled a 9-16-0 record against the spread.
- The Grizzlies have been chosen as underdogs in 16 games this year and have walked away with the win two times (12.5%) in those games.
- This season, Memphis has won one of its five games when it is the underdog by at least +220 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Memphis has a 31.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
Pelicans vs Grizzlies Additional Info
Pelicans vs. Grizzlies Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 232.5
|% of Games Over 232.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Pelicans
|10
|37%
|116
|221.6
|113.8
|226.2
|228.9
|Grizzlies
|5
|20%
|105.6
|221.6
|112.4
|226.2
|221.5
Additional Pelicans Insights & Trends
- The Pelicans have gone 7-3 in their last 10 contests, with a 6-4 record against the spread in that span.
- In their past 10 contests, the Pelicans have gone over the total six times.
- New Orleans has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered 10 times in 13 opportunities at home, and it has covered six times in 14 opportunities in road games.
- The 116 points per game the Pelicans score are only 3.6 more points than the Grizzlies allow (112.4).
- When New Orleans scores more than 112.4 points, it is 13-3 against the spread and 12-4 overall.
Additional Grizzlies Insights & Trends
- Memphis has gone 3-7 in its past 10 games, with a 4-6 record against the spread in that span.
- In their past 10 games, the Grizzlies have gone over the total four times.
- Memphis has performed better against the spread away (6-7-0) than at home (3-9-0) this year.
- The Grizzlies put up an average of 105.6 points per game, 8.2 fewer points than the 113.8 the Pelicans allow.
- Memphis is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when it scores more than 113.8 points.
Pelicans vs. Grizzlies Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Pelicans
|16-11
|3-2
|13-14
|Grizzlies
|9-16
|3-4
|10-15
Pelicans vs. Grizzlies Point Insights
|Pelicans
|Grizzlies
|116
|105.6
|12
|30
|13-3
|2-1
|12-4
|2-1
|113.8
|112.4
|15
|11
|3-2
|8-7
|3-2
|6-9
