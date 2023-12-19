Otter Tail County, Minnesota has high school basketball games on the docket today, and info on how to stream them is available below.

Otter Tail County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Ashby High School at Hillcrest Academy

  • Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 19
  • Location: Fergus Falls, MN
  • Conference: Little Eight
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley High School at Parkers Prairie High School

  • Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 19
  • Location: Parkers Prairie, MN
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Wheaton Public High School at Parkers Prairie High School

  • Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 19
  • Location: Parkers Prairie, MN
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Hancock Public School at Battle Lake High School

  • Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 19
  • Location: Battle Lake, MN
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Henning High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 19
  • Location: Henning, MN
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

