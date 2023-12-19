Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Martin County, Minnesota? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a possession, we have info on how to stream the games in the article below.

Martin County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Madelia High School at Granada-Huntley-East Chain High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 19

7:00 PM CT on December 19 Location: Granada, MN

Granada, MN Conference: Valley

Valley How to Stream: Watch Here

Martin County West High School at Alden-Conger High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 19

7:00 PM CT on December 19 Location: Alden, MN

Alden, MN Conference: Valley

Valley How to Stream: Watch Here

Marshall High School at Fairmont High School