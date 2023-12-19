Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Martin County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Martin County, Minnesota? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a possession, we have info on how to stream the games in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Martin County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Madelia High School at Granada-Huntley-East Chain High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Granada, MN
- Conference: Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Martin County West High School at Alden-Conger High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Alden, MN
- Conference: Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Marshall High School at Fairmont High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Fairmont, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.