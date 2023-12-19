Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lyon County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in Lyon County, Minnesota. To find out how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lyon County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Canby High School at Tracy-Milroy-Balaton High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Tracy, MN
- Conference: Camden
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Marshall High School at Fairmont High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Fairmont, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lakeview High School at Minneota High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Minneota, MN
- Conference: Camden
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.