Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lac qui Parle County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Lac qui Parle County, Minnesota has high school basketball games on the calendar today, and info on how to watch them is available here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lac qui Parle County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lac Qui Parle Valley High School at Dawson-Boyd High School
- Game Time: 4:45 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Dawson, MN
- Conference: Camden
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lac Qui Parle Valley High School at Dawson-Boyd High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Dawson, MN
- Conference: Camden
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.