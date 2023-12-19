In Big Stone County, Minnesota, there are exciting high school basketball games on the calendar today. Information on how to watch them is available here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Big Stone County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley High School at Parkers Prairie High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 19

7:15 PM CT on December 19 Location: Parkers Prairie, MN

Parkers Prairie, MN How to Stream: Watch Here

Ortonville High School at MACCRAY High School