Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Benton County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action happening in Benton County, Minnesota today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.
Benton County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Sauk Rapids-Rice High School at Brainerd High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Brainerd, MN
- Conference: Central Lakes
- How to Stream: Watch Here
