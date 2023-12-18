Should you bet on Zach Bogosian to find the back of the net when the Minnesota Wild and the Pittsburgh Penguins face off on Monday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before making any bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Zach Bogosian score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Bogosian stats and insights

Bogosian is yet to score through 16 games this season.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Penguins.

Bogosian has zero points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Penguins defensive stats

The Penguins have conceded 80 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks ninth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents five times while averaging 16.3 hits and 14.2 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Bogosian recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/16/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 21:28 Home W 2-1 SO 12/14/2023 Flames 0 0 0 18:13 Home W 3-2 SO 12/10/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 18:23 Away W 3-0 11/30/2023 Predators 1 0 1 15:07 Away W 6-1 11/28/2023 Blues 0 0 0 13:07 Home W 3-1 11/26/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 11:38 Away L 4-1 11/24/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 11:03 Home L 3-2 11/19/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 12:33 Home L 4-3 OT 11/18/2023 Senators 0 0 0 11:47 Away L 2-1 SO 11/12/2023 Stars 0 0 0 15:01 Home L 8-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wild vs. Penguins game info

Game Day: Monday, December 18, 2023

Monday, December 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+

BSN, BSWI, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.