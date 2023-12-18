Player prop betting options for Jake Guentzel, Mats Zuccarello and others are available in the Pittsburgh Penguins-Minnesota Wild matchup at PPG Paints Arena on Monday, starting at 7:00 PM ET.

Wild vs. Penguins Game Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+

BSN, BSWI, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+ Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Wild vs. Penguins Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Minnesota Wild

Mats Zuccarello Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155)

0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)

Zuccarello drives the offense for Minnesota with 28 points (1.0 per game), with six goals and 22 assists in 28 games (playing 18:12 per game).

Zuccarello Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Canucks Dec. 16 0 0 0 0 vs. Flames Dec. 14 0 0 0 6 at Kraken Dec. 10 0 1 1 1 at Oilers Dec. 8 0 0 0 0 at Canucks Dec. 7 0 0 0 2

Kirill Kaprizov Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +175)

0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +175) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)

Kirill Kaprizov has racked up 24 points this season, with eight goals and 16 assists.

Kaprizov Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Canucks Dec. 16 0 0 0 3 vs. Flames Dec. 14 0 0 0 2 at Kraken Dec. 10 0 1 1 2 at Oilers Dec. 8 0 0 0 2 at Canucks Dec. 7 0 0 0 2

Joel Eriksson Ek Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)

0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)

Minnesota's Joel Eriksson Ek is among the leaders on the team with 21 total points (14 goals and seven assists).

Eriksson Ek Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Canucks Dec. 16 0 0 0 8 vs. Flames Dec. 14 0 0 0 4 at Kraken Dec. 10 1 0 1 3 at Oilers Dec. 8 1 0 1 4 at Canucks Dec. 7 0 0 0 5

NHL Props Today: Pittsburgh Penguins

Jake Guentzel Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)

1.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: +100)

Guentzel has been a big player for Pittsburgh this season, with 32 points in 29 games.

Guentzel Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Maple Leafs Dec. 16 0 0 0 2 at Canadiens Dec. 13 1 0 1 2 vs. Coyotes Dec. 12 2 0 2 7 at Panthers Dec. 8 0 0 0 4 at Lightning Dec. 6 1 0 1 5

Sidney Crosby Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -227)

1.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -227) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -118)

Sidney Crosby has 31 points (1.1 per game), scoring 17 goals and adding 14 assists.

Crosby Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Maple Leafs Dec. 16 0 0 0 5 at Canadiens Dec. 13 2 1 3 2 vs. Coyotes Dec. 12 0 1 1 4 at Panthers Dec. 8 0 0 0 4 at Lightning Dec. 6 0 1 1 4

