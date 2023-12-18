The Pittsburgh Penguins (13-13-3) host the Minnesota Wild (12-12-4) -- who've won three straight -- on Monday at 7:00 PM ET.

The Wild's matchup with the Penguins can be seen on BSN, BSWI, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+, so tune in to catch the action.

Penguins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wild vs Penguins Additional Info

Wild Stats & Trends

The Wild concede 3.2 goals per game (89 in total), 12th in the league.

With 83 goals (3.0 per game), the Wild have the NHL's 26th-ranked offense.

In the last 10 contests, the Wild are 7-3-0 (85.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Wild have allowed 17 goals (1.7 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have put up 28 goals over that span.

Wild Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Mats Zuccarello 28 6 22 28 20 15 30% Kirill Kaprizov 28 8 16 24 33 9 0% Joel Eriksson Ek 28 14 7 21 8 13 49.6% Marco Rossi 28 10 7 17 8 10 40.8% Matthew Boldy 21 8 9 17 17 19 34.6%

Penguins Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Penguins are one of the stingiest squads in league action, giving up 80 total goals (2.8 per game) to rank ninth.

The Penguins' 82 total goals (2.8 per game) make them the 27th-ranked scoring team in the league.

In their past 10 matchups, the Penguins have gone 4-3-3 to earn 55.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Penguins have given up 29 goals (2.9 per game) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 2.2 goals-per-game average (22 total) during that stretch.

Penguins Key Players