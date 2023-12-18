Top Player Prop Bets for Timberwolves vs. Heat on December 18, 2023
Player prop bet options for Karl-Anthony Towns, Jimmy Butler and others are listed when the Minnesota Timberwolves visit the Miami Heat at Kaseya Center on Monday (starting at 7:30 PM ET).
Timberwolves vs. Heat Game Info
- Date: Monday, December 18, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSSUN and BSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: Kaseya Center
NBA Props Today: Minnesota Timberwolves
Karl-Anthony Towns Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|22.5 (Over: -111)
|8.5 (Over: -139)
|3.5 (Over: +104)
|1.5 (Over: -128)
- Towns has averaged 22.4 points per game in the 2023-24 season, 0.1 points fewer than Monday's points prop total.
- He has collected 9.5 rebounds per game, 1.0 more than his prop bet for Monday's game (8.5).
- Towns has averaged three assists per game, 0.5 fewer than Monday's assist over/under (3.5).
- Towns' two made three-pointers per game is 0.5 more than his over/under in Monday's game (1.5).
Rudy Gobert Props
|PTS
|REB
|12.5 (Over: -111)
|11.5 (Over: +106)
- The 12.5-point over/under for Rudy Gobert on Monday is 0.2 lower than his scoring average.
- His rebounding average of 12 is lower than his over/under on Monday (11.5).
NBA Props Today: Miami Heat
Jimmy Butler Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|20.5 (Over: -114)
|4.5 (Over: -130)
|5.5 (Over: +116)
- The 20.5-point over/under set for Butler on Monday is 1.3 lower than his season scoring average of 21.8.
- He averages 0.7 more rebounds than his over/under on Monday (which is 4.5).
- Butler has dished out 4.6 assists per game, which is 0.9 less than Monday's over/under.
Bam Adebayo Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|18.5 (Over: -122)
|8.5 (Over: -128)
|3.5 (Over: -104)
- Bam Adebayo's 22.3 points per game average is 3.8 points higher than Monday's over/under.
- He has grabbed 9.9 rebounds per game, 1.4 more than his prop bet for Monday's game (8.5).
- Adebayo has averaged 3.9 assists per game this season, 0.4 more than his prop bet for Monday (3.5).
