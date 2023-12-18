How to Watch the Timberwolves vs. Heat Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 12:31 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
The Minnesota Timberwolves (19-5) play the Miami Heat (15-11) on December 18, 2023.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Heat and Timberwolves, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Timberwolves vs. Heat Game Info
- When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida
Timberwolves vs Heat Additional Info
Timberwolves Stats Insights
- This season, the Timberwolves have a 48.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.2% lower than the 48.5% of shots the Heat's opponents have knocked down.
- Minnesota is 13-1 when it shoots higher than 48.5% from the field.
- The Timberwolves are the sixth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Heat sit at 28th.
- The Timberwolves score 113.6 points per game, just 1.6 more points than the 112 the Heat give up.
- Minnesota is 12-2 when scoring more than 112 points.
Timberwolves Home & Away Comparison
- The Timberwolves are posting 112.6 points per game this season in home games, which is 2.0 fewer points than they're averaging away from home (114.6).
- Minnesota surrenders 100.3 points per game when playing at home this season, compared to 111.4 when playing on the road.
- Looking at three-point shooting, the Timberwolves have fared better when playing at home this season, averaging 12.3 threes per game with a 38.3% three-point percentage, compared to 11.9 threes per game and a 37.6% three-point percentage away from home.
Timberwolves Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Jaylen Clark
|Out
|Achilles
|Jaden McDaniels
|Questionable
|Back
|Anthony Edwards
|Questionable
|Hip
|Josh Minott
|Questionable
|Illness
