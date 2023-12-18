The Minnesota Timberwolves (19-5) play the Miami Heat (15-11) on December 18, 2023.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Heat and Timberwolves, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Timberwolves vs. Heat Game Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida TV: Bally Sports

Timberwolves vs Heat Additional Info

Timberwolves Stats Insights

This season, the Timberwolves have a 48.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.2% lower than the 48.5% of shots the Heat's opponents have knocked down.

Minnesota is 13-1 when it shoots higher than 48.5% from the field.

The Timberwolves are the sixth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Heat sit at 28th.

The Timberwolves score 113.6 points per game, just 1.6 more points than the 112 the Heat give up.

Minnesota is 12-2 when scoring more than 112 points.

Timberwolves Home & Away Comparison

The Timberwolves are posting 112.6 points per game this season in home games, which is 2.0 fewer points than they're averaging away from home (114.6).

Minnesota surrenders 100.3 points per game when playing at home this season, compared to 111.4 when playing on the road.

Looking at three-point shooting, the Timberwolves have fared better when playing at home this season, averaging 12.3 threes per game with a 38.3% three-point percentage, compared to 11.9 threes per game and a 37.6% three-point percentage away from home.

Timberwolves Injuries