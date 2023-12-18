The Miami Heat (15-11) square off against the Minnesota Timberwolves (19-5) as just 1.5-point favorites on Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on BSSUN and BSN. The point total is set at 218.5 in the matchup.

Timberwolves vs. Heat Odds & Info

  • When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida
  • TV: BSSUN and BSN

Favorite Spread Over/Under
Heat -1.5 218.5

Timberwolves Betting Records & Stats

  • Minnesota has played 13 games this season that ended with a combined score higher than 218.5 points.
  • Minnesota has a 219.4-point average over/under in its contests this season, 0.9 more points than this game's point total.
  • Minnesota has a 14-10-0 record against the spread this season.
  • The Timberwolves have been victorious in three of the six contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
  • Minnesota has a record of 3-2 when it is set as the underdog by -105 or more by oddsmakers this season.
  • Minnesota has an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Timberwolves vs Heat Additional Info

Timberwolves vs. Heat Over/Under Stats

Games Over 218.5 % of Games Over 218.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Heat 14 53.8% 113 226.6 112 217.8 220.5
Timberwolves 13 54.2% 113.6 226.6 105.8 217.8 222.5

Additional Timberwolves Insights & Trends

  • Minnesota has a 5-5 record against the spread while going 8-2 overall in its last 10 games.
  • The Timberwolves have hit the over in four of their last 10 contests.
  • Minnesota has performed better against the spread at home (8-4-0) than away (6-6-0) this year.
  • The Timberwolves score an average of 113.6 points per game, just 1.6 more points than the 112 the Heat allow.
  • When it scores more than 112 points, Minnesota is 10-4 against the spread and 12-2 overall.

Timberwolves vs. Heat Betting Splits

Timberwolves and Heat Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Timberwolves 14-10 3-3 12-12
Heat 11-15 6-10 13-13

Timberwolves vs. Heat Point Insights

Timberwolves Heat
113.6
Points Scored (PG)
 113
18
NBA Rank (PPG)
 20
10-4
ATS Record Scoring > AVG
 10-9
12-2
Overall Record Scoring > AVG
 14-5
105.8
Points Allowed (PG)
 112
1
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 10
13-5
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 8-8
17-1
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 10-6

