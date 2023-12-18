The Minnesota Timberwolves (19-5) hit the court against the Miami Heat (15-11) as only 1.5-point favorites on Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on BSSUN and BSN.

Timberwolves vs. Heat Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, December 18, 2023

Monday, December 18, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSUN and BSN

BSSUN and BSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: Kaseya Center

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Timberwolves vs. Heat Score Prediction

Prediction: Timberwolves 113 - Heat 109

Timberwolves vs Heat Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Timberwolves vs. Heat

Pick ATS: Timberwolves (- 1.5)

Timberwolves (- 1.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Timberwolves (-4.2)

Timberwolves (-4.2) Pick OU: Over (217.5)



Over (217.5) Computer Predicted Total: 222.2

The Timberwolves have covered the spread more often than the Heat this season, putting up an ATS record of 14-10-0, compared to the 11-15-0 mark of the Heat.

As a 1.5-point favorite or more in 2023-24, Minnesota is 11-7 against the spread compared to the 5-5 ATS record Miami racks up as a 1.5-point underdog.

Both Minnesota and Miami games have gone over the point total 50% of the time this season.

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Timberwolves are 16-2, while the Heat are 3-7 as moneyline underdogs.

Timberwolves Performance Insights

The Timberwolves are averaging 113.6 points per game this year (18th-ranked in NBA), but they've really provided a lift on defense, surrendering just 105.8 points per contest (best).

With 41.6 rebounds allowed per game, Minnesota is third-best in the league. It ranks sixth in the league by grabbing 45.5 boards per contest.

The Timberwolves rank 15th in the NBA with 25.9 dimes per contest.

This season, Minnesota is averaging 14 turnovers per game (23rd-ranked in NBA) and forcing 13.4 turnovers per contest (15th-ranked).

The Timberwolves are making 12.1 treys per game (20th-ranked in NBA) this season, while putting up a 38% three-point percentage (sixth-ranked).

