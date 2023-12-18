Should you wager on Ryan Hartman to score a goal when the Minnesota Wild and the Pittsburgh Penguins go head to head on Monday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before making any bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Ryan Hartman score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +390 (Bet $10 to win $39.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Hartman stats and insights

  • In five of 25 games this season, Hartman has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • He has not faced the Penguins yet this season.
  • Hartman has scored one goal on the power play.
  • Hartman averages 2.0 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 12.5%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Penguins defensive stats

  • On defense, the Penguins have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, allowing 80 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks ninth.
  • So far this season, the Penguins have five shutouts, and they average 16.3 hits and 14.2 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Hartman recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/16/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 10:41 Home W 2-1 SO
12/14/2023 Flames 0 0 0 13:15 Home W 3-2 SO
12/10/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 16:42 Away W 3-0
12/8/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 18:51 Away L 4-3
12/7/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 12:42 Away L 2-0
12/5/2023 Flames 0 0 0 12:43 Away W 5-2
12/3/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 14:02 Home W 4-1
11/26/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 13:13 Away L 4-1
11/24/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 18:14 Home L 3-2
11/19/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 17:54 Home L 4-3 OT

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wild vs. Penguins game info

  • Game Day: Monday, December 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.